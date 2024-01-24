News & Insights

Commodities

Puma sees mid-single-digit currency-adjusted sales growth in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

January 24, 2024 — 03:59 am EST

Written by Linda Pasquini for Reuters ->

Adds details on 2024 outlook, 2023 results in paragraphs 2-5

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Puma PUMG.DE on Wednesday said it expected mid-single-digit currency-adjusted growth in its 2024 sales, after reporting preliminary currency-adjusted sales growth of around 6.6% for 2023.

It forecast its operating result (EBIT) to come in a range of 620 million to 700 million euros for the current year.

For 2023, Puma reported preliminary full-year sales of around 8.60 billion euros ($9.35 billion) and EBIT of about 622 million euros, broadly in line with its earlier forecast for currency-adjusted sales growth in the high single-digit percentage range and EBIT at between 590 to 670 million euros.

The company said the results were hit by the extraordinary devaluation of the Argentine peso by 54% in December 2023.

The devaluation mainly affected the financial result, it said, with net income coming in at around 305 million euros.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Rachel More)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.