PUMA SE - Depositary Receipt (PUMSY) Price Target Increased by 14.71% to 5.12

The average one-year price target for PUMA SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:PUMSY) has been revised to $5.12 / share. This is an increase of 14.71% from the prior estimate of $4.47 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$1.34 to a high of $25.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.29% from the latest reported closing price of $5.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in PUMA SE - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUMSY is 0.00%, an increase of 38.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 85.68% to 5K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Accent Capital Management holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 25.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMSY by 31.04% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 165.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMSY by 70.11% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing a decrease of 6,990.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMSY by 98.56% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.