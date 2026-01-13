PUMA SE - Depositary Receipt (PUMSY) Price Target Decreased by 54.08% to 1.32

The average one-year price target for PUMA SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:PUMSY) has been revised to $1.32 / share. This is a decrease of 54.08% from the prior estimate of $2.88 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$6.01 to a high of $23.16 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 73.63% from the latest reported closing price of $5.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in PUMA SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUMSY is 0.00%, an increase of 91.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.18% to 3K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 43.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMSY by 33.45% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 74.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUMSY by 229.45% over the last quarter.

