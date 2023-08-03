Puma SE - ADR (PUMSY) Price Target Decreased by 47.81% to 17.08

The average one-year price target for Puma SE - ADR (OTC:PUMSY) has been revised to 17.08 / share. This is an decrease of 47.81% from the prior estimate of 32.73 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -5.93 to a high of 50.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 171.52% from the latest reported closing price of 6.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Puma SE - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUMSY is 0.00%, a decrease of 30.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.29% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMSY by 13.59% over the last quarter.

