Commodities

Puma reports strong sales despite port congestion, politics

Contributor
Emma Thomasson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

German sportswear company Puma reported a 26% jump in first quarter sales on Wednesday despite ongoing coronavirus lockdowns, congestion at U.S. ports and the fact that Western brands have faced attacks in China over their comments on Xinjiang.

BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma PUMG.DE reported a 26% jump in first quarter sales on Wednesday despite ongoing coronavirus lockdowns, congestion at U.S. ports and the fact that Western brands have faced attacks in China over their comments on Xinjiang.

Puma said sales came in at 1.549 billion euros ($1.87 billion), while net profit jumped to 109 million euros, both beating average analyst estimates for 1.46 billion and 92 million euros respectively.

The company said it expects to achieve full-year sales growth in the mid-teens and significantly better profitability compared with last year, although supply chain issues and political tensions are leading to increased uncertainty.

($1 = 0.8284 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((+4930220133580; Reuters Messaging: emma.thomasson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular