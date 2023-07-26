News & Insights

Commodities

Puma reports higher Q2 sales, reiterates outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

July 26, 2023 — 02:25 am EDT

Written by Linda Pasquini for Reuters ->

Adds outlook details and context in paragraphs 3-7

July 26 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma PUMG.DE on Wednesday said its second-quarter sales grew by 11%, slightly ahead of market expectations, boosted by China sales and resilient Europe.

Its sales were 2.12 billion euros ($2.34 billion) in the quarter, up from 2 billion a year earlier and above the 2.05 billion expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv Eikon.

Puma confirmed its full-year outlook for currency adjusted revenue growth in a high single-digit percentage rate, and an operating profit of between 590 million and 670 million euros.

The company added it would be able to adjust the guidance if its business continued to develop favourably in the third quarter.

The sportswear sector, hit by rising material and freight costs as well as inventory markdowns and higher promotion expenses, is facing weakening demand in North America and slower than expected recovery in China, a market it was betting on to boost sales.

"The pattern of China's economic recovery after COVID-19 remains uncertain," Puma said.

The group added it expected the macroeconomic environment and volatile retail demand to remain challenging, especially in North America and Europe.

($1 = 0.9043 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.