PUMA Reorganizes Brand Marketing Operations, Names Maria Valdes Chief Brand Officer

(RTTNews) - Sports apparel company PUMA Monday announced a reorganization of its Brand Marketing operations to create a new structure that will include Product Creation, Innovation, Go-to-Market, and Brand Marketing.

As part of the change, Maria Valdes, formerly Chief Product Officer, has been appointed Chief Brand Officer, joining the Management Board to lead the newly integrated division.

"With our amazing Archive and cutting-edge performance products, we have a clear opportunity to tell stories that resonate, but PUMA's previous approach was too fragmented," said Arthur Hoeld, CEO of PUMA. "By aligning storytelling with product creation, we will strengthen our product icons and sharpen PUMA's competitive positioning."

Under the new structure, Valdes will oversee Brand Marketing, Product, Creative Direction, Innovation, and Go-to-Market, while Sports Marketing will be separated and report directly to CEO Hoeld.

The organizational changes take effect immediately.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.