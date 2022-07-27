Puma raises full-year revenue outlook after solid Q2

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma PUMG.DE reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday and raised its revenue outlook for the full-year 2022.

The company said its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 34.4% on the year to 146 million euros ($148.06 million), compared to analysts' average forecast for EBIT of 128.94 million euros.

"We do see an increased level of uncertainty around the world," Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden said in a statement, but added:

"I remain optimistic for our sector in general and the PUMA brand in particular and we even raise our revenue outlook for the full year 2022."

PUMA said it was raising its full-year outlook from previously at least 10% currency-adjusted sales growth – with upside potential – to mid-teens currency-adjusted sales growth. It reiterated its expectation for EBIT to be in a range of 600-700 million euros for the financial year 2022.

($1 = 0.9861 euros)

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More)

