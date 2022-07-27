Commodities

Puma raises full-year revenue outlook after solid Q2

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

German sportswear maker Puma reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday and raised its revenue outlook for the full-year 2022.

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma PUMG.DE reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday and raised its revenue outlook for the full-year 2022.

The company said its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 34.4% on the year to 146 million euros ($148.06 million), compared to analysts' average forecast for EBIT of 128.94 million euros.

"We do see an increased level of uncertainty around the world," Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden said in a statement, but added:

"I remain optimistic for our sector in general and the PUMA brand in particular and we even raise our revenue outlook for the full year 2022."

PUMA said it was raising its full-year outlook from previously at least 10% currency-adjusted sales growth – with upside potential – to mid-teens currency-adjusted sales growth. It reiterated its expectation for EBIT to be in a range of 600-700 million euros for the financial year 2022.

($1 = 0.9861 euros)

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular