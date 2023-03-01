PUMA Q4 Profit Down, Proposes Dividend; Sees Sales Growth In FY23

(RTTNews) - PUMA SE (PMMAF.PK), a German maker of footwear, apparel, and accessories, on Wednesday reported that its fourth-quarter net earnings decreased 82 percent to 1.4 million euros from last year's 7.9 million euros. Earnings per share amounted to 0.01 euro, down from 0.05 euro a year ago.

The operating result or EBIT decreased 37.6 percent to 40.5 million euros from last year's 65.0 million euros, and the EBIT margin came in at 1.8 percent, lower than 3.7 percent a year ago.

Sales increased 24.3 percent to 2.20 billion euros from prior year's 1.77 billion euros. Sales grew 21.1 percent on a currency adjusted basis.

Further, the Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 24 to distribute a dividend of 0.82 euro per share for the financial year 2022.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, considering PUMA's strong momentum, it expects currency-adjusted sales growth in the high single-digit percentage range, and EBIT in a range of 590 million euros to 670 million euros, compared to last year's 641 million euros.

PUMA's net earnings are expected to change accordingly.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.