PUMA Q1 Profit Down, Sales Rise; Sees Sales Growth In Q2, Confirms FY23 View

(RTTNews) - PUMA SE (PMMAF.PK), a German maker of footwear, apparel, and accessories, on Wednesday reported that its first-quarter net income dropped 3.4 percent to 117.3 million euros from last year's 121.4 million euros.

The earnings per share amounted to 0.78 euro, lower than last year's 0.81 euro.

Operating result or EBIT amounted to 176 million euros, down from last year's 196 million euros. EBIT margin was 8.0 percent, down from 10.3 percent.

Sales increased 14.4 percent to 2.19 billion euros from prior year's 1.91 billion euros. Sales grew 14.4 percent at currency adjusted basis.

Looking ahead for the second quarter, PUMA expects low to mid single-digit sales growth due to high inventory levels in the trade trade and continued headwinds in the market.

For fiscal 2023, the company confirmed high single-digit sales growth and EBIT of 590 million euros to 670 million euros, compared to 641 million euros last year. PUMA's net income is expected to change accordingly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.