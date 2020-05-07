Markets

PUMA Q1 Profit Declines; Sales Down 1.5% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PUMA (PMMAF.PK) reported that its first quarter net earnings declined by 61.6% to 36.2 million euros from 94.4 million euros, last year. Earnings per share decreased to 0.24 euros from 0.63 euros. Due to the negative impact of COVID-19, operating result (EBIT) decreased by 50.1% to 70.2 million euros from 142.5 million euros.

For the first quarter, despite strong growth in the first ten weeks of the quarter, sales declined by 1.3% currency adjusted, or down 1.5% reported, to 1.30 billion euros.

PUMA stated that the company is currently achieving only about 50% of normal revenue. It expects the financial performance in the second quarter to be worse than in the first quarter.

In May 2020, the company secured a new revolving credit facility of 900 million euros through a banking consortium of twelve banks.

PUMA proposed the suspension of the dividend payment to the Annual General Meeting on May 7 and will hold the AGM as a digital meeting.

