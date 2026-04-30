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PUMA Q1 Profit From Cont. Ops. Rises; Confirms FY26 Outlook

April 30, 2026 — 02:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PUMA (PUMG.DE, PUM.DE) reported first quarter profit from continuing operations of 26.5 million euros compared to 1.1 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.18 euros compared to breakeven. EBIT rose 19.6% to 51.9 million euros, including one-time effects, driven by a higher gross profit margin and reduced OPEX. Adjusted EBIT, excluding one-time effects, increased to 64.4 million euros from 61.3 million euros.

First quarter sales were 1.86 billion euros, down 1.0% currency adjusted, supported by inventory clearance. Reported sales were down 6.3%.

Looking forward, the company confirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook.

At last close, PUMA shares were trading at 24.68 euros, down 1.28%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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