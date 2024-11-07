Puma price target raised to EUR 42.50 from EUR 40 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Puma (PUMSY) to EUR 42.50 from EUR 40 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PUMSY:
- PUMA SE Reports Steady Growth Amid Currency Challenges
- Puma price target lowered to EUR 42 from EUR 45 at Morgan Stanley
- Puma price target lowered to EUR 40 from EUR 43 at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.