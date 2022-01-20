PUMA Preliminary Q4 EBIT Rises; Currency-adjusted Sales Up Approx. 14%

(RTTNews) - PUMA (PMMAF.PK), on a preliminary basis, reported fourth quarter operating result of 65 million euros compared to 63 million euros, prior year. The company recorded a currency-adjusted sales growth of approx. 14% to 1.77 billion euros.

On a preliminary basis, fiscal 2021 operating result (EBIT) increased to 557 million euros from 209 million euros, last year. Currency-adjusted sales increased approximately 32% to 6.80 billion euros. The company noted that both, sales and operating result, are the highest it has ever achieved in history.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.