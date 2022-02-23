Puma predicts strong 2022 despite ongoing challenges

BERLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma PUMG.DE said on Wednesday it expected sales to grow at least 10% on a currency-adjusted basis in 2022 despite ongoing challenges due to COVID-19 restrictions, political tensions and supply chain constraints.

Puma, which already published preliminary results for 2021 last month, said it expects 2022 operating earnings to come in at 600 million to 700 million euros ($679 million-$792 million) and net earnings to improve correspondingly.

However, it said inflationary pressure due to higher freight costs and raw material prices, as well as operating constraints due to COVID-19, would weigh on profitability in 2022.

($1 = 0.8836 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Miranda Murray)

