Puma pauses ads on Facebook and Instagram in July

Emma Thomasson Reuters
BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - German sportswear brand Puma PUMG.DE said on Tuesday it will pause all paid advertising globally on Facebook FB.O and Instagram throughout July to persuade the social media company to remove hostile and harmful conversation on its sites.

Puma joins a long list of companies that have pulled advertising from Facebook in support of a campaign that called out the social media giant for not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platforms.

