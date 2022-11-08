Puma names new CEO with immediate effect as Gulden heads to Adidas

Adds Puma statement, background

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Puma brought forward the start date of its next chief executive on Tuesday, naming Arne Freundt as leader with immediate effect as rival Adidas confirmed that Bjorn Gulden would be its next head.

Puma had announced last week that Gulden - who served as head of the sportswear maker since 2013 - would be leaving at the end of 2022, with Freundt initially set to start Jan. 1.

Gulden is now set to take over at Adidas from Jan. 1 after current Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted mutually agreed with the supervisory board that he would step down and leave the company after Nov. 11, 2022.

Adidas has been looking since August for a successor to Rorsted, who had initially planned to leave his post in 2023.

Adidas said its chief financial officer, Harm Ohlmeyer, would lead the company in the interim until Dec. 31, 2022.

