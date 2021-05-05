Markets

PUMA Names Hubert Hinterseher CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PUMA (PMMAF.PK) has appointed Hubert Hinterseher as Chief Financial Officer. Hubert most recently served as the Global Director of Financial Controlling. As CFO, he will be responsible for Finance, Legal, IT and Business Solutions. Hubert will take over from Michael Lämmermann. Michael will stay on as an adviser until the end of the year.

PUMA has appointed Arne Freundt as Chief Commercial Officer. Arne most recently served as the Regional General Manager EMEA. Arne will be in charge of Sales, including Retail & eCommerce, and Logistics.

The appointments are effective, June 1, 2021.

