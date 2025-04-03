Puma Names Ex-Adidas Executive Arthur Hoeld CEO As Arne Freundt Steps Down Over 'Differing Views'

(RTTNews) - Puma SE (PMMAF.PK) Thursday said it has appointed Arthur Hoeld as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board, effective July 1, 2025.

Current CEO Arne Freundt and the Supervisory Board have mutually agreed that Arne will step down as CEO on April 11, 2025, due to differing views on strategy execution. Freund will leave the company after 14 years in various leading positions.

Matthias Bäumer, Vice President of PUMA's Business Unit Teamsport, has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer of PUMA SE, effective April 1, 2025.

Hoeld was an Executive Board member of Adidas responsible for Global Sales until October 2024. A true sports fanatic, ex-handball player and Track & Field athlete, he joined Adidas in 1998 and held various leadership positions within the sports company, including roles in marketing, brand strategy and management leadership of the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.

"I am incredibly excited to join the PUMA family as their new CEO. PUMA is one of the most authentic brands in our industry with an incredibly strong legacy. Their products worn by the best athletes created unforgettable moments. Sports authenticity and an exciting brand proposition will be our key focus in the future," said Arthur Hoeld.

