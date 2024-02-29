News & Insights

Puma launches 100 mln euro share buyback programme

February 29, 2024 — 04:07 am EST

Written by Louis van Boxel-Woolf Editing by Miranda Murray for Reuters ->

Feb 29 (Reuters) - German sports apparel company Puma PUMG.DE plans to return up to 50% of its net income to shareholders, it said on Thursday

The company will now return between 25-40% of the Group's net income in dividends, up from 25-35%, the statement said.

The first tranche of a share buyback programme will begin in March 2024 and end on May 6 2025, the statement added, with Puma expecting to buy back and then cancel 100 million euros' ($108.43 million) worth of shares.

Puma warned of challenging market conditions in results on Tuesday, with sportswear companies having to convince cash-strapped consumers to buy trainers and tracksuits.

The firm's shares have lagged peers AdidasADSGn.DEand Nike NKE.N in the past fourteen months, weighed down by weaker sales than its competitors.

