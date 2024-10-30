Puma Exploration Secures Strategic Partnership with Kinross

Puma Exploration (TSE:PUMA) has released an update.

Puma Exploration has finalized an Option Agreement with Kinross Gold, involving a $1 million private placement for common shares. This strategic partnership allows Kinross to hold nearly 10% of Puma’s shares, with potential to increase its stake, as Puma aims to enhance its gold exploration projects in New Brunswick.

For further insights into TSE:PUMA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.