News & Insights

Stocks

Puma Exploration Secures Strategic Partnership with Kinross

October 30, 2024 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Puma Exploration (TSE:PUMA) has released an update.

Puma Exploration has finalized an Option Agreement with Kinross Gold, involving a $1 million private placement for common shares. This strategic partnership allows Kinross to hold nearly 10% of Puma’s shares, with potential to increase its stake, as Puma aims to enhance its gold exploration projects in New Brunswick.

For further insights into TSE:PUMA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.