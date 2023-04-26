News & Insights

Puma expects Q2 sales growth below full-year target

April 26, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

April 26 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma PUMG.DE on Wednesday said it expected second-quarter sales to grow at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate, below its full-year target, citing high inventory levels and ongoing challenges in the market.

Its revenue rose to 2.19 billion euros ($2.41 billion) in the first quarter from 1.91 billion a year earlier, beating the 2.15 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

