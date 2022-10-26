Commodities

Puma confirms operating profit, sales outlook after Q3 results

Contributor
Alexander Huebner Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

German sportswear maker Puma reiterated its full-year operating result and currency-adjusted sales outlook on Wednesday, despite uncertainty on the global market, after what it said was its best third quarter in the company's history.

Adds details

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma PUMG.DE reiterated its full-year operating result and currency-adjusted sales outlook on Wednesday, despite uncertainty on theglobal market after what it said was its best third quarter in the company's history.

The company said its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 12.6% on the year to 258 million euros ($257 million) while third-quarter sales rose a currency-adjusted 16.9% to 2.35 billion euros ($2.34 billion).

Despite continued effects of COVID-19-related lockdown measures in China, Puma saw sales growth in the Asia/Pacific region for the first time this year in the third quarter, it said.

"Improved product availability due to a more stable supply chain, better than expected sell-through and Puma's continued global brand momentum overcompensated all the negative external factors," said Gulden.

"We expect continued volatility in the market during the fourth quarter but are confident that we can deliver according to our full-year outlook," he added.

The company expects currency-adjusted sales growth of around 15% and an EBIT between 600 and 700 million euros for 2022.

($1 = 1.0029 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Paul Carrel)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular