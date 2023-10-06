Puma CEO expects double-digit growth in China this year -report

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Puma PUMG.DE Chief Executive Arne Freundt said that the sportswear company expects to return to double-digit growth in China this year, according to an interview released by the Euro am Sonntag news outlet on Friday.

"In China, we see a gradual improvement in the market environment and expect to return to double-digit growth already this year," he said.

Freundt added that he expects Puma will return to growth in the United States despite a difficult market environment.

"In the U.S. we have a very difficult market environment, but we are very confident that we will grow again in 2024," said Freundt.

(Writing by Friederike Heine Editing by Miranda Murray)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.