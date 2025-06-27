Is Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Puma Biotechnology (PBYI). PBYI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also note that PBYI holds a PEG ratio of 1.38. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PBYI's industry has an average PEG of 2.60 right now. PBYI's PEG has been as high as 0.00 and as low as 0.00, with a median of 0.00, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PBYI's P/B ratio of 1.69. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.04. Over the past year, PBYI's P/B has been as high as 4.07 and as low as 1.40, with a median of 1.89.

Finally, our model also underscores that PBYI has a P/CF ratio of 3.34. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. PBYI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.06. Over the past year, PBYI's P/CF has been as high as 9.59 and as low as 2.76, with a median of 4.00.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Puma Biotechnology's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PBYI is an impressive value stock right now.

