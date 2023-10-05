Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) has been revised to 5.10 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 4.84 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 107.32% from the latest reported closing price of 2.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Puma Biotechnology. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBYI is 0.05%, an increase of 58.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.63% to 27,303K shares. The put/call ratio of PBYI is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Camber Capital Management holds 4,235K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,806K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,986K shares, representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBYI by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,874K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBYI by 7.06% over the last quarter.

Athyrium Capital Management holds 1,792K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,758K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBYI by 18.86% over the last quarter.

Puma Biotechnology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

