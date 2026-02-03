Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Price Target Increased by 42.86% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Puma Biotechnology (NasdaqGS:PBYI) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 42.86% from the prior estimate of $3.57 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.17% from the latest reported closing price of $7.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Puma Biotechnology. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBYI is 0.06%, an increase of 15.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 38,508K shares. The put/call ratio of PBYI is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acorn Capital Advisors holds 4,131K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,151K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares , representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBYI by 76.28% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,053K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBYI by 33.86% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,483K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares , representing an increase of 9.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBYI by 60.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,315K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBYI by 6.90% over the last quarter.

