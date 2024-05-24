Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Falls 38% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. PBYI have plunged 38.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 4.8%.

The company’s sole marketed product, Nerlynx (neratinib), is approved for the treatment of early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer in patients who have been previously treated with Roche’s RHHBY Herceptin-based adjuvant therapy.

Demand for Nerlynx has been declining in recent quarters. Owing to this, sales of the drug have been falling over the past couple of quarters. Being the only marketed product, Nerlynx sales comprise the majority of PBYI’s top line.

Declining sales of Nerlynx have been the primary reason for the stock’s decline.



While the breast cancer market holds immense commercial potential, Nerlynx faces intense competition in the targeted space. Approved treatments include Roche's Herceptin and Novartis' Tykerb. A few other companies are also developing treatments targeting this disease.

The declining sales, coupled with stiff competition in the target market, remain a headwind for PBYI.

Also, currently, Puma Biotechnology has no approved product in its portfolio other than Nerlynx. As a result, the company is heavily dependent on Nerlynx for growth.

We note that Puma Biotechnology in-licensed global development and commercialization rights for alisertib, an aurora kinase A inhibitor, from Japan’s Takeda in 2022. The company is currently focusing on developing alisertib for the treatment of various cancer indications.

PBYI believes that alisertib has huge potential in HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, head and neck cancer and small cell lung cancer.

The company is conducting ALISCA-Lung1, a phase II study (PUMA-ALI-4201) evaluating alisertib as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer. Interim data from the study is expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.

PBYI also expects to begin the phase II ALISCA-Breast1 study on alisertib for treating human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer in the fourth quarter of 2024.

If successfully developed, alisertib, has the potential to boost the company’s position in the anticancer drug market and lower its heavy dependence on Nerlynx for revenues.

