Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Puma Biotech (PBYI)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 100% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $4.6 in the previous session. Puma Biotech has gained 48% since the start of the year compared to the -18.8% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -18.3% return for the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 3, 2022, Puma Biotech reported EPS of $-0.01 versus consensus estimate of $-0.11.

For the current fiscal year, Puma Biotech is expected to post earnings of $0.19 per share on $219.4 million in revenues. This represents a 126.39% change in EPS on a -13.35% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.08 per share on $241.3 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -57.89% and 9.98%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Puma Biotech may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Puma Biotech has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 23.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 21.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5X versus its peer group's average of 12.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Puma Biotech currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Puma Biotech meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Puma Biotech shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does PBYI Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of PBYI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD). GILD has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Gilead Sciences, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 31.94%, and for the current fiscal year, GILD is expected to post earnings of $6.79 per share on revenue of $26.46 billion.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. have gained 22.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 11.89X and a P/CF of 9.41X.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is in the top 22% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for PBYI and GILD, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.