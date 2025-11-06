Puma Biotechnology Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) revealed earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $8.8 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $20.3 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Puma Biotechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.5 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 32.3% to $54.5 million from $80.5 million last year.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.8 Mln. vs. $20.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $54.5 Mln vs. $80.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $67- $70 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $220 - $223 Mln

