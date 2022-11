BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Puma PUMG.DE named Arne Freundt as chief executive with immediate effect on Tuesday, several weeks before initially announced, after Adidas ADSGn.DE said that Bjorn Gulden would serve as its next chief executive effective Jan. 1.

