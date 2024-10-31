News & Insights

Stocks

Puma Alpha VCT Updates on Total Voting Rights

October 31, 2024 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Puma Alpha VCT Plc (GB:PUAL) has released an update.

Puma Alpha VCT plc has announced its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, with its issued share capital comprising 28,338,989 Ordinary Shares. This figure is crucial for shareholders to calculate their interests according to the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. The company’s announcement provides a clear picture of its current share capital structure, essential for informed investment decisions.

For further insights into GB:PUAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.