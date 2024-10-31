Puma Alpha VCT Updates on Total Voting Rights

Puma Alpha VCT Plc (GB:PUAL) has released an update.

Puma Alpha VCT plc has announced its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, with its issued share capital comprising 28,338,989 Ordinary Shares. This figure is crucial for shareholders to calculate their interests according to the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. The company’s announcement provides a clear picture of its current share capital structure, essential for informed investment decisions.

For further insights into GB:PUAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.