PulteGroup's (PHM) Del Webb Expands With Sagebriar Community

The current market backdrop is faring well for homebuilders like PulteGroup, Inc. PHM, attributable to stable interest rates, limited inventory of existing homes and improving economic conditions. These tailwinds are sparking consumer confidence, which is leading to increased demand for new homes. To satiate the growing demand for new homes, PulteGroup is undertaking several initiatives to equip itself with a readily available supply of homes and lots.



In consideration of these initiatives, one of PulteGroup’s homebuilding brands, Del Webb, announced its newest community Sagebriar in the Indianapolis area. To stand out in the market of competitive peers, the community will offer newly constructed single-story homes and resort-style amenities nestled among ample parks, walking trails and ponds.



Furthermore, Del Webb’s Sagebriar will offer two design collections of ranch homes with enhanced features and upgrades. The grand opening of this community is anticipated in late spring 2025.



As the housing market begins to normalize, PHM is optimistic about its community expansion initiatives as it believes this growing market trend is likely to foster its growth prospects in 2024 and beyond.

Strategic Initiatives Bode Well

PulteGroup focuses on various strategic initiatives that aid it in fostering its new homes and lot supply to satisfy the increasing housing demand. Its land acquisition strategy, which stands out as one of the primary initiatives, has resulted in improved volumes, revenues and profitability for quite some time now. In 2023, the company spent $4.3 billion on land acquisition and development. Of this amount, 59% was allocated to development. For 2024, PHM plans to raise its land spending to about $5 billion.



PHM also remains focused on the growing demand for entry-level homes and addresses the need for lower-priced homes, given the affordability concerns prevailing in the U.S. housing market. The company has been reaping the benefits from the successful execution of strategic initiatives to boost profitability, with a focus on entry-level homes. In fourth-quarter 2023, it comprised 40% of first-timers, 36% of move-ups and 24% of active adults. The shift from mix to first-time is in line with its strategy of having more than one-third of business in the first-time buyer space.



Owing to the aforementioned tailwinds, shares of this homebuilding and financial services company hiked 79.6% in the past year, outperforming the Building Products - Home Builders industry’s 53.2% growth.



With the anticipation of sustained lower interest rates in 2024, PulteGroup remains optimistic that the enhanced affordability landscape will continue to attract prospective buyers.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

PulteGroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Here are some other top-ranked stocks from the Construction sector.



Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AWI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.1%, on average. The stock has surged 65% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWI’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 4.1% and 7.9%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.



Vulcan Materials Company VMC presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. VMC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.5%, on average. The stock has jumped 51.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VMC’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates improvements of 2.4% and 19.7%, respectively, from a year ago.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.4%, on average. STRL shares have surged 168.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates increases of 11.7% and 11.4%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.

