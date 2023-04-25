PulteGroup To Buy Back Additional $1 Bln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM), a homebuilding company on Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $1.0 billion increase to the company's share repurchase authorization, raising the company's total share repurchase authorization to $1.2 billion. PulteGroup has returned over $6 billion to its shareholders over the past decade through the payment of dividends and share repurchases. Shares of PulteGroup are currently trading in pre-market at $64.40, up $0.54 or 0.85 percent from the previous close.

