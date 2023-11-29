PulteGroup Set To Reenter Salt Lake City Market After Nearly Two Decades

(RTTNews) - Homebuilder PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) announced Wednesday plans to reenter the Salt Lake City market after nearly two decades. Salt Lake City is one of the most desirable and affluent growth areas in the country.

Beginning with two new construction communities under its Pulte Homes brand, the company will offer single-family homes and townhomes in Jordanelle Ridge, a new master planned community in Heber. Both communities are expected to grand open in early 2024.

Pulte's new Deep Creek at Jordanelle Ridge communities will feature 64 single-family homes and 114 townhomes at buildout. The single-family home community will offer eight floorplans ranging from 2,400 to 2,900+ square feet. There will be four three-story attached home designs from 2,300 to 2400+ square feet for buyers to choose from in the townhome community.

Jordanelle Ridge is located near I-40, just 15 minutes outside of prestigious Park City, home to world-class ski resorts, restaurants, golf courses, and several state parks.

