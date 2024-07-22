News & Insights

PulteGroup Says Jim Ossowski To Succeed Bob O'Shaughnessy As CFO By End 2025

July 22, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Homebuilder PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) announced Monday that Bob O'Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has notified the Company that he intends to retire at the end of 2025.

As part of its long-term succession planning process, PulteGroup has named Jim Ossowski, currently PulteGroup's Senior Vice President, Finance, as successor.

O'Shaughnessy, who joined the Company in 2011, will continue to serve as PulteGroup CFO through year end and final certification of the Company's 2024 financial statements in early February 2025.

O'Shaughnessy will then remain with PulteGroup through the end of 2025 as Executive Vice President. In addition to supporting a smooth transition of CFO responsibilities, in 2025 he will continue to oversee the Company's Financial Services business, strategic partnerships, and its asset management committee.

Ossowski has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective February 2025. At that time, he will report directly to PulteGroup President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall and have responsibility for PulteGroup's accounting, tax, audit, risk management and treasury functions.

Over his 22-year career with PulteGroup, Ossowski has served as VP - Finance and Corporate Controller, VP - Finance, Homebuilding Operations, Area VP - Finance and Director of Corporate Audit.

