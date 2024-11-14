PulteGroup raises quarterly dividend 10% to 22c per share

PulteGroup (PHM) announced that its Board of Directors has voted to increase the company’s quarterly cash dividend by 10% to 22c per common share. The increase will be effective with the company’s next scheduled dividend, which is payable January 3, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PHM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.