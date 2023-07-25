News & Insights

Markets
PHM

PulteGroup Q2 Profit Climbs On Revenue Growth

July 25, 2023 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Homebuilder major PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Monday reported an increase in second-quarter profit, supported by 8 percent revenue growth, compared to the prior year.

Quarterly earnings were $720.36 million or $3.23 per share compared to $652.44 million or $2.74 per share last year.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $2.51 per share. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $4.188 billion from $3.879 billion a year ago. Wall Street was looking for revenue of $3.99 billion.

Home sale revenues for the second quarter increased 8 percent over the prior year to $4.1 billion. The company said its net new orders increased 24 percent to 7,947 Homes with a value of $4.3 billion, with the unit backlog of 13,558 homes with a value of $8.2 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.