PulteGroup Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, New Orders Up Y/Y

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and total revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but declining year over year.



The quarterly results reflect reduced home-closing volumes, softer average selling prices (ASP) and margin compression. Ongoing softness in the housing market because of weaker consumer confidence and ongoing affordability challenges due to high mortgage rates hurt the top-line growth.



Shares of this Georgia-based homebuilding and financial services company inched up 1% during today’s pre-market trading session, following the earnings release.

Inside PulteGroup’s Q2 Headlines

Quarterly earnings were $2.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 by 4.2%. Earnings declined 18.2% from $3.03 in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues (Homebuilding & Financial Services) of $3.983 billion edged past the consensus mark of $3.980 billion by 0.1% but fell 9.6% year over year.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup’s Homebuilding Highlights

Homebuilding segment’s revenues decreased 9.7% year over year to $3.89 billion. Home sale revenues fell 10.8% to $3.81 billion, reflecting weaker delivery volumes and lower average pricing. Land sale and other revenues increased to $78.9 million from $34.6 million.



The number of homes closed declined 8.4% year over year to 6,997 units. Deliveries decreased across the Northeast, Midwest, Texas and West regions, while closings in the Southeast and Florida remained relatively stable. The ASP of homes delivered fell 2.7% to $544,000 from $559,000.



Net new orders increased 6.4% year over year to 7,536 homes. Order growth was recorded across all buyer groups, supported by an 8% increase in average community count to 1,074. The dollar value of net new orders rose 5.1% to $4.08 billion.



PulteGroup ended the quarter with a backlog of 10,966 homes, up 1.7% from the prior-year level. Backlog units increased in the Northeast, Florida, Midwest and Texas, while the Southeast and West reported declines. The value of homes in backlog slipped 0.6% to $6.80 billion. The divergence between higher units and lower value indicates that the average value of homes in backlog declined year over year, consistent with the company’s broader pricing pressure.



Home sale gross margin contracted 200 basis points (bps) year over year to 25%. However, the metric improved 60 basis points sequentially from the first quarter of 2026, indicating some near-term stabilization in profitability.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined to $383 million from $390 million. However, as a percentage of home sale revenues, SG&A expenses increased 100 bps to 10.1%, as the lower revenue base reduced operating leverage.

PulteGroup’s Financial Services Details

Financial Services revenues declined 4.2% to $96.9 million. Overall, the revenue mix reflected continued housing-market pressure as affordability constraints, volatile mortgage rates and economic uncertainty affected buyer activity.



Mortgage origination volume decreased to 4,629 loans from 4,984, while origination principal fell to $1.98 billion from $2.16 billion. The mortgage capture rate improved modestly to 85.2% from 84.8%.

PHM’s Liquidity and Buybacks Stay in Focus

PulteGroup ended the quarter with $1.38 billion in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. Notes payable totaled $1.82 billion, resulting in a debt-to-capital ratio of 12.3% and a net debt-to-capital ratio of 3.3%.



Operating cash flow for the first six months of 2026 declined 58.1% year over year to $176.8 million, partly reflecting an $807.3 million increase in inventories. During the second quarter, PHM repurchased 3.1 million shares for $373 million. First-half repurchases totaled $681.2 million, representing 5.5 million shares.

PHM’s Zacks Rank & Peer Releases

PulteGroup currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $3.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 by 7%. Revenues of $9.23 billion also surpassed the consensus mark of $9.19 billion by 0.5%. On a year-over-year basis, earnings declined 4.8%, while revenues increased marginally.



The earnings and revenue beat was driven by higher home-closing volumes, resilient home sales margins, disciplined management of pricing and incentives, and contributions from the Rental, Forestar and Financial Services businesses. However, lower profitability, elevated incentives and cautious consumer demand continued to weigh on results. D.R. Horton now expects fiscal 2026 consolidated revenues of $32.5-$33 billion, down from $33.5-$34.5 billion expected earlier.



Lennar Corporation LEN reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with adjusted earnings topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. Year over year, both metrics declined, given ongoing softness in housing demand and a lower ASP for homes delivered.



Homebuilding revenues declined 2% year over year to $7.62 billion from $7.84 billion, with home deliveries increasing 2% to 20,519 homes from 20,131 homes a year ago. Backlog at quarter-end increased to 16,818 homes from 15,538 homes. For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Lennar expects home deliveries in the range of 20,500-21,500 and new orders between 21,000 and 22,000 homes. Gross margin on home sales is expected to be approximately 16%.

A Stock to Consider

Here is a stock from the Zacks Construction sector, which according to our model, has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



CRH plc CRH has an Earnings ESP of +4.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



CRH’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 0.7%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to inch up 1% year over year.

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