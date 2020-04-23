US Markets
PHM

PulteGroup pulls 2020 forecast as pandemic hammers home demand

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published

U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc withdrew its 2020 forecast on Thursday, citing a hit to demand from the coronavirus crisis that has put millions of Americans out of work.

April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc PHM.N withdrew its 2020 forecast on Thursday, citing a hit to demand from the coronavirus crisis that has put millions of Americans out of work.

The company said net income rose to $203.7 million, or 74 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $166.8 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 15% to $2.29 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PHM

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular