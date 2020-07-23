PulteGroup profit jumps about 45% as more people buy houses

US Markets
U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc on Thursday reported a 44.6% rise in quarterly profit, as record low mortgage rates encouraged Americans to buy house. The company said net income rose to $348.6 million, or $1.29 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.

The company said net income rose to $348.6 million, or $1.29 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $241 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

The quarter included a $61 million pre-tax benefit from an insurance reserve adjustment and $10 million of pre-tax severance charges.

Total revenue rose 4.2% to $2.59 billion.

