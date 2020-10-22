PulteGroup profit beats estimates on strong demand for homes

Adds details on deliveries and orders

Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc PHM.N on Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit, as record-low mortgage rates encouraged more Americans to buy homes.

The U.S. housing sector has continued to recover sharply from the COVID-19 crisis, as interest rates hover near lows of 3% and more people shift away from densely populated areas towards suburban living amid a spreading pandemic.

Pulte's sales rose to 6,454 homes in the third quarter from 6,186 a year earlier, while orders, an indicator of future demand, rose 36% to 8,202 homes.

The company said net income rose to $416.4 million, or $1.54 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $273.1 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a tax benefit of $53 million, Pulte earned $1.34 per share in the quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.12, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 9% to $2.95 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

