PulteGroup profit beats as low mortgage rates, preference for suburbs boost sales

July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc PHM.N reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as low mortgage rates and a shift towards suburbs brought on by the coronavirus pandemic encouraged more Americans to buy a house.

Housing has turned out to be among the fastest recovering sectors from the initial round of lockdowns, with rock bottom interest rates helping drive sales higher. U.S. housing starts were up 17% in June.

A nationwide Harris poll has also showed almost 40% of urban dwellers would now consider moving to less populated areas, and the number of people browsing online for properties are even higher.

"The recovery in demand reflects a number of factors, including: low interest rates...and a desire among some buyers to exit more densely populated urban centers," Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall said in a statement.

Pulte's shares were up 5.2% at $41.50 in premarket trading.

Home sales at Pulte rose 6% to 5,937 homes in the second quarter ended June 30, while orders, an indicator of future demand, fell about 4% to 6,522 homes.

Analysts on average had expected quarterly sales of 6,031 homes, and orders of 5,633 units, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose 44.6% to $348.6 million, or $1.29 per share.

The quarter included a $61 million pre-tax benefit from an insurance reserve adjustment and $10 million of pre-tax severance charges.

On an adjusted basis, Pulte earned $1.15 per share in the quarter, beating analysts' estimate of 87 cents per share.

Total revenue rose 4.2% to $2.59 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

