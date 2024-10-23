PulteGroup price target raised to $156 from $139 at BTIG

BTIG analyst Carl Reichardt raised the firm’s price target on PulteGroup (PHM) to $156 from $139 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings beat was driven by better delivery volume, slightly higher average selling prices, stronger financial services income, and a lower tax rate, slightly offset by a slightly lower operating margin than BTIG modeled, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Read More on PHM:
- PulteGroup reports Q3 EPS $3.35, consensus $3.11
- PulteGroup reports Q3 net new orders totaled 7,031 homes with value of $3.9B
- PulteGroup reports home sale gross margin of 28.8%
- Pultegroup (PHM) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- PulteGroup price target raised to $165 from $150 at Wells Fargo
