PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $136.72, marking a -3.32% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.43%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.37%.

The homebuilder's shares have seen an increase of 17.65% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 4.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PulteGroup in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 21, 2025. In that report, analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $2.86 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.63%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.3 billion, indicating a 3.95% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $11.34 per share and a revenue of $16.9 billion, indicating changes of -22.8% and -5.81%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. PulteGroup presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, PulteGroup is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.47. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.93 for its industry.

Investors should also note that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.42 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. PHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, finds itself in the bottom 8% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.