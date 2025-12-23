PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $117.38, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.57%.

The homebuilder's shares have seen a decrease of 0.14% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's gain of 3.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22%.

The upcoming earnings release of PulteGroup will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 29, 2026. On that day, PulteGroup is projected to report earnings of $2.79 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.29%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.31 billion, showing a 12.42% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.34 per share and revenue of $17.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.8% and -5.21%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. PulteGroup presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, PulteGroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.42.

We can additionally observe that PHM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.95. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

