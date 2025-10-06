PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed the most recent trading day at $135.48, moving -1.55% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.71%.

Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a loss of 2.11% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 2.79%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.26%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PulteGroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 21, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.86, down 14.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.3 billion, indicating a 3.95% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.34 per share and a revenue of $16.9 billion, signifying shifts of -22.8% and -5.81%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. PulteGroup is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, PulteGroup is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.12, which means PulteGroup is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that PHM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.4. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.66.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 233, this industry ranks in the bottom 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

