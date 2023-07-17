PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $81.70, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 12.24% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 9.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.47, down 9.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.94 billion, up 0.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.35 per share and revenue of $15.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.43% and -6.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% higher within the past month. PulteGroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, PulteGroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.54, so we one might conclude that PulteGroup is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, PHM's PEG ratio is currently 0.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

