PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed the most recent trading day at $72.88, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.2%.

Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a loss of 4.43% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 4.72% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PulteGroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 24, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.78, marking a 3.35% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.04 billion, showing a 2.41% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.58 per share and revenue of $16.49 billion, which would represent changes of +7.22% and +1.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for PulteGroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.44% decrease. PulteGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, PulteGroup is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.23, so one might conclude that PulteGroup is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, PHM's PEG ratio is currently 0.68. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.