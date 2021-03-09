PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $47.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.69%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 3.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 0.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.26%.

PHM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, up 58.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.91 billion, up 26.75% from the year-ago period.

PHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.09 per share and revenue of $13.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.57% and +23.56%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PHM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PHM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PHM has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.78 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.55, which means PHM is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that PHM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

